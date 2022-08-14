4-STAR HANAFIN TO CLEMSON

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star receiver Ronan Hanafin announced his commitment to Clemson Sunday evening. Hanafin had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Clemson has capped its summer with a prominent recruiting victory.

Hanafin (6-3, 206) picked the Tigers over Notre Dame, Boston College and Alabama.

He also held offers from Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Michigan, USC and Tennessee among many others.

Rivals.com lists Hanafin as an athlete, with numerous suitors valuing him as a projected linebacker or strong safety.

Clemson circled Hanafin exclusively as a receiver, which enhanced its case per our intel.

Receivers coach Tyler Grisham engaged with Hanafin early in the calendar year and, upon attracting him for a late March unofficial visit, made him Clemson's fourth overall receiver offer.

The Tigers positioned themselves squarely in contention through program culture and national pedigree.

Yet even as other big-name suitors came in, Clemson always had to beat Notre Dame -- which was the dream school for Hanafin and his family, for that matter.

Hanafin arranged June official visits to the four aforementioned finalists, with Clemson getting first crack before Notre Dame's big weekend the following week.

We believe the official visit is when the Tigers gathered their momentum, although there was still work to be done.