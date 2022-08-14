4-STAR HANAFIN TO CLEMSON
With the arrival of August Camp, Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.
Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!
PROMO CODE: CLEMSON22
Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!
-------------------------------------
Clemson has capped its summer with a prominent recruiting victory.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star receiver Ronan Hanafin announced his commitment to Clemson Sunday evening. Hanafin had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Hanafin (6-3, 206) picked the Tigers over Notre Dame, Boston College and Alabama.
He also held offers from Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Michigan, USC and Tennessee among many others.
Rivals.com lists Hanafin as an athlete, with numerous suitors valuing him as a projected linebacker or strong safety.
Clemson circled Hanafin exclusively as a receiver, which enhanced its case per our intel.
Receivers coach Tyler Grisham engaged with Hanafin early in the calendar year and, upon attracting him for a late March unofficial visit, made him Clemson's fourth overall receiver offer.
Non-football-related & off topics forum
The Tigers positioned themselves squarely in contention through program culture and national pedigree.
Yet even as other big-name suitors came in, Clemson always had to beat Notre Dame -- which was the dream school for Hanafin and his family, for that matter.
Hanafin arranged June official visits to the four aforementioned finalists, with Clemson getting first crack before Notre Dame's big weekend the following week.
We believe the official visit is when the Tigers gathered their momentum, although there was still work to be done.
Clemson taking only two receivers this class -- as compared to four by Notre Dame -- would ultimately favor the Tigers as well.
Hanafin has forged advantageous relationships with Clemson's quarterback this class, Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star Chris Vizzina as well as freshman Cade Klubnik.
While we had increasingly pointed the needle in Clemson's direction since late June, Tigerillustrated.com issued its projection for Hanafin to Clemson eight days ago. That timing was not coincidence.
Hanafin becomes the 20th member of Clemson's recruiting class, joining Stockbridge (Ga.) cornerback Shelton Lewis, Alpharetta (Ga.) four-star DB Robert Billings, Alabaster (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Peter Woods, Odessa (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Harris Sewell, Austin (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed, McDonough (Ga.) four-star offensive lineman Zechariah Owens, Rome (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle Stephiylan Green, College Park (Ga.) four-star defensive end A.J. Hoffler, Alpharetta (Ga.) four-star linebacker Dee Crayton, Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Atlanta (Ga.) St. Christopher four-star corner Branden Strozier, Warminster (Pa.) tight end Markus Dixon, Riverview (Fla.) Sumner four-star safety Kylen Webb, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star corner Avieon Terrell, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson, Rockwall (Texas) four-star receiver Noble Johnson, Washington (D.C.) St. John's College four-star end David Ojiegbe and Naples (Fla.) tight end Olsen Henry.
The addition moves Clemson back into the top five of the Rivals.com national recruiting class rankings, trailing only Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas and Ohio State.
-------------------------------------
With the arrival of August Camp, Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.
Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!
PROMO CODE: CLEMSON22
Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!