Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside four-star Ricardo Jones , one of nearly 30 official visitors earlier this month, has announced his commitment to Clemson. Jones had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Clemson's lineage of Peach State safeties has grown by one more.

Jones (6-2, 195), ranked No. 168 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over offers from Notre Dame, Tennessee, Florida State, Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, Texas and UNC. All told, Jones claimed nearly three-dozen offers.

He had an official visit set for FSU this month and was also being courted by LSU, Auburn and Tennessee. Jones cancelled his trip to Tallahassee last week.

Jones formally came onto the table relatively late, collecting his Clemson offer in March upon attending a spring practice with his mother and younger sister.

Safeties coach Mickey Conn had been involved with him since his sophomore year, but needed him to first visit before advancing their cause.

"The culture and family life -- when you go to Clemson, there's a real brotherhood there," Jones told Tigerillustrated.com after the first visit.

We then reported that Clemson had emerged as Jones' new No. 1 after the official visit, to the point the Tigers were believed on the brink of another major addition.

Jones joins LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County four-star Noah Dixon as Conn's safety commitments. He also becomes the sixth Clemson pledge from the state of Georgia this cycle.