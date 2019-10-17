News More News
football

Nation's No. 4 outside linebacker calls Clemson visit 'unbelievable'

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson dispensed its latest offer last weekend to a top-five prospect at his position.

Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett junior four-star outside linebacker Barrett Carter picked up an offer while visiting the Tigers’ 45-14 win against Florida State with his parents.

