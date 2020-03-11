4-star linebacker weighs in on impact of teammate's Clemson commitment
One Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star down, another to go for Clemson.
The Tigers scored a public commitment Wednesday from cornerback Jordan Hancock, one-half of the dynamic duo it played host to for Saturday’s junior day.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The other was linebacker Barrett Carter, who returned to campus with parents again in tow.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news