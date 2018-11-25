Tchio (6-5, 300), ranked No. 215 nationally by Rivals.com , picked Clemson over Alabama and Georgia. Tchio also claimed offers from Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Penn State among numerous others.

He visited Clemson again Saturday for the South Carolina game and is a teammate of four-star safety pledge Joseph Charleston. This marked his third visit this fall.

We also gave the industry's first prediction for Tchio to Clemson with a Rivals FutureCast on Oct. 8. TigerIllustrated.com then issued a projection for Tchio to Clemson on Saturday, hours before he gave his pledge to its coaching staff.

Said Tchio to Rivals.com analyst Chad Simmons:

"I have really known in my mind since my last visit when I went to the Clemson for the Louisville game. I’ve just kept it quiet and let it play out to make sure this was really the right move for me and my family.

"I let coach Conn and coach Caldwell know that i was officially committed to them on Thanksgiving and they were so thrilled and can’t wait to get this thing started.I told coach Swinney before the game Saturday.

"I’ve taken all my visits, I've been to multiple schools and realized there’s no place like Clemson. That is where I want to be now. I’m focused on building this 2020 class.

"The family atmosphere at Clemson is crazy. Me and my family just fell in love with the way they treat they’re staff and players. That along with early playing time I think they’ll put me in a really good position to play freshman year attracted me to Clemson.

"Clemson is just a very special place and there is no other school like it. Clemson always kept its truthful and that’s goes a long way for me. I’ve visited about five or six times now and the game-day atmosphere is crazy. The fans are true die-hards and supportive no matter what.

"I’m thrilled and excited to call myself a Clemson Tiger. A lot of great players have gone through Clemson because of the foundation coach Swinney built the program. I just can’t wait to officially be apart of it."

Tchio becomes the fifth member of Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class, including its third four-star.