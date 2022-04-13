4-star offensive lineman details Clemson return
Clemson is looking for mass that can move mass this offensive line class.
One of the Tigers' headlining guests for Saturday's spring game was a priority target who meets those specs.
Belmont (N.C.) South Point four-star Sullivan Absher returned to Clemson with his parents and oldest sister only a month after taking in the program's junior day.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news