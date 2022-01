Clemson has a track record for pulling coveted offensive linemen out of Ohio State's back yard, having signed five-star Jackson Carman and four-stars Blake Miller and Matt Bockhorst in recent years.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Its next big swing comes later this month when Findlay (Ohio) four-star tackle Luke Montgomery makes a return trip for the Tigers' Jan. 29 elite junior day.