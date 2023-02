CARROLLTON, Ga. -- Clemson has its next quarterback target in its sight.

As Tigerillustrated.com has brought to light through the course of the month, Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star Prentiss "Air" Noland has drawn the attention of new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley -- manifesting last week in Noland making arrangements to be at the program's March 11 junior day.