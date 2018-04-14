THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
The rich have gotten richer.
Clemson’s string of decorated quarterback acquisitions continued Saturday as the Tigers gained a commitment from Avon (Conn.) Old Farms four-star Taisun Phommachanh.
Phommachanh (6-3, 205), ranked No. 145 nationally by Rivals.com, announced his pledge during a campus visit with his parents and following a meeting with head football coach Dabo Swinney.
He also had offers from Penn State, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina, Florida, Michigan, N.C. State, Pittsburgh and others.
His stock escalated quickly this spring, and Clemson jumped in with an offer only one month ago during his first and only other trip to campus.
The Tigers and FSU emerged as the leading contenders, with Clemson closing the deal as soon as the Seminoles took the first of their probable two quarterbacks this class earlier this week.
TigerIllustrated.com broke the news of Phommachanh’s return visit plans Friday, and the writing was on the wall, as we documented here for subscribers.
As a junior, he completed 134 of 190 passes (70.5 percent) for 2,402 yards and 26 touchdowns with just one interception. In those nine games, he also rushed for 469 yards and 13 scores on 105 carries.
Phommachanh is rated as the No. 1 football recruit in the state of Connecticut and fifth nationally among dual-threat quarterback prospects.
He becomes Clemson's second commitment of the day, joining four-star wideout Frank Ladson of Miami (Fla.).
The Tigers also have verbal commitments from four-star defensive back Joseph Charleston of Milton (Ga.), wide receiver Brannon Spector of Calhoun (Ga.), Bradenton (Fla.) kicker Aidan Swanson, linebacker Bryton Constantin of Baton Rouge (La.) and Riverdale (Ga.) tight end Jaelyn Lay. Constantin is expected to receive a four-star rating in the coming weeks.
Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Phommachanh's commitment later this weekend and in our Monday Insider.