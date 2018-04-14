Clemson’s string of decorated quarterback acquisitions continued Saturday as the Tigers gained a commitment from Avon (Conn.) Old Farms four-star Taisun Phommachanh .

Phommachanh (6-3, 205), ranked No. 145 nationally by Rivals.com, announced his pledge during a campus visit with his parents and following a meeting with head football coach Dabo Swinney.

He also had offers from Penn State, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina, Florida, Michigan, N.C. State, Pittsburgh and others.

His stock escalated quickly this spring, and Clemson jumped in with an offer only one month ago during his first and only other trip to campus.

The Tigers and FSU emerged as the leading contenders, with Clemson closing the deal as soon as the Seminoles took the first of their probable two quarterbacks this class earlier this week.

TigerIllustrated.com broke the news of Phommachanh’s return visit plans Friday, and the writing was on the wall, as we documented here for subscribers.