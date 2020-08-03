Clemson made its opening move on rising junior quarterbacks Monday, with its first offer going to a four-star awaiting the Tigers’ direction.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Martin (Tenn.) Westview high-four star Ty Simpson scored the program’s first 2022 quarterback offer, drawing a message before 9 a.m. to reach out to quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.