“It’s home,” Sadler first told Tigerillustrated.com. “I knew it was home as soon as I walked in.” Sadler (6-6, 295), ranked No. 87 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over more than three dozen offers – including from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Penn State, Florida, Michigan, Florida State, South Carolina and Tennessee, among others.

He gives Clemson its second high-profile offensive line acquisition within the week, following Strongsville (Ohio) four-star Blake Miller choosing the Tigers over Ohio State last week to kick off the 2022 class. Miller pledged to Clemson last Wednesday night, and Sadler gave Dabo Swinney his word the same evening. He then attended the Tigers’ dramatic victory Saturday against Boston College as a spectator – the first time his parents had been to a game in Death Valley. Clemson made a statement of intent on June 1 when it dispensed its first junior offers to a pair of in-staters in Sadler and Mauldin (S.C.) four-star corner Jeadyn Lukus. The Tigers hadn’t even offered an in-stater for the current 2021 class at that point. But Dabo Swinney and staff have clearly identified the top of the Palmetto State’s 2022 crop to be the most appealing in the last few years, having already offered four prospects with four-star billing.

See my decision here



pic.twitter.com/rI05hQygon — Collin Sadler ✞ (@CollinSadler1) November 2, 2020

Despite growing up in the Upstate, Sadler had not been a fan of any school in particular. His first trip to Clemson didn’t come until March when he and his family attended a spring practice. Sadler returned the next day as a junior day guest of a training colleague, now-Wake Forest tackle commitment Jaydon Collins. As the man said, he exited with Clemson holding frontrunner status. The Tigers’ offensive line recruiting continues its upswing, as nine of their last 11 offensive line commitments have been rated four-stars. Sadler plays tackle for Greenville but could project to play any spot along the line at Clemson, as offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell values line prospects with the physical tools to handle multiple positions and has told Sadler he could line up at any of the five spots. The Tigers have planned to bring in two offensive linemen for the 2022 class. But if they only end up with their current three in the 2021 class, odds favor them carrying over an extra number and chasing one more for the next haul.