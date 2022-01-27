4-star safety details new Clemson interest, upcoming visit
Clemson is set to draw its first look from a safety high on its recruiting board.
As Tigerillustrated.com brought to light Wednesday, Selma (Ala.) four-star DaKaari Nelson will be in attendance for the Tigers' elite junior day Saturday.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
"They really like me and say they like the way I play," Nelson told Tigerillustrated.com. "They want coach (Dabo) Swinney to see me in person before they can offer me."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news