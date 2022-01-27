Clemson is set to draw its first look from a safety high on its recruiting board.

As Tigerillustrated.com brought to light Wednesday, Selma (Ala.) four-star DaKaari Nelson will be in attendance for the Tigers' elite junior day Saturday.

"They really like me and say they like the way I play," Nelson told Tigerillustrated.com. "They want coach (Dabo) Swinney to see me in person before they can offer me."