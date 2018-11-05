THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson's coaching staff continues to pick its spots in trying to break through the Texas recruiting barrier.

Its best chance in awhile stands with a highly regarded defensive back who returned for another visit this past weekend.

Southlake (Texas) Carroll four-star R.J. Mickens flew in Saturday morning and spent the night following the Tigers’ romp of Louisville.