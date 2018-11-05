Nation's No. 3 cornerback weighs in on Clemson visit
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson's coaching staff continues to pick its spots in trying to break through the Texas recruiting barrier.
Its best chance in awhile stands with a highly regarded defensive back who returned for another visit this past weekend.
Southlake (Texas) Carroll four-star R.J. Mickens flew in Saturday morning and spent the night following the Tigers’ romp of Louisville.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news