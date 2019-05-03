5-star Bowman To Clemson
Clemson’s five-star parade continues.
Lakeland (Fla.) five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman announced his commitment Friday to the Tigers.
Bowman (5-10, 191), ranked No. 16 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and many others.
He marks Clemson’s third straight commitment rated as a five-star by the network, following Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian corner Fred Davis and Damascus (Md.) defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.
Tigerillustrated.com first projected Bowman to Clemson after he attended the Tigers’ spring game early last month. That came on the heels of an overnight stay on campus earlier in the week.
Prior to that, public sentiment had widely viewed Florida as the frontrunner, as his high school has proved to be a pipeline to the Gators for decades.
Bowman stands to be Clemson’s first five-star acquisition at running back since Mike Bellamy in 2011 and would be just its third five-star back in the network’s era – along with C.J. Spiller (2006), whose legacy played an influential role in the Tigers’ pursuit.
Co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott led the way in this recruitment.
Bowman becomes Clemson’s 13th commitment for the class – all but one of which rate as four-stars or higher.
The Tigers move up to the No. 2 class in the Rivals.com team rankings.
Tigerillustrated.com will have more on this story later today.
