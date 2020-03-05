CLEMSON | The notion that Bryan Bresee would commence destroying everyone once he took the field at Clemson has not materialized a week into spring practice.

First, a very quick and emphatic disclaimer: The theme of this writing is not What's wrong with Bryan Bresee? That would be absolutely absurd.

Rather, the idea here is merely to present what we've learned about the three early-enrolled freshman defensive linemen thus far during the spring.

Bresee was the biggest sensation coming in, mostly because he's just so darned big. The regular sight of him completely pillaging opposing high-school offenses with his power and athleticism also propelled the anticipation to rare levels.