Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-09 22:00:09 -0600') }} football Edit

5-star: 'Clemson is a special place'

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Another year, another blue-chip receiver prospect in the Clemson crosshairs.

The nation’s No. 1 wideout recruit, Catawissa (Penn.) Southern Columbia five-star Julian Fleming, spent two full days in Clemson this weekend for his first campus visit.

Fleming told Tigerillustrated.com it could not have gone better.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}