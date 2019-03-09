THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Another year, another blue-chip receiver prospect in the Clemson crosshairs.

The nation’s No. 1 wideout recruit, Catawissa (Penn.) Southern Columbia five-star Julian Fleming, spent two full days in Clemson this weekend for his first campus visit.

Fleming told Tigerillustrated.com it could not have gone better.