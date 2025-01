BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Loganville (Ga.) five-star defender Tyler Atkinson has been on Clemson's offer board since last summer.

The nation's No. 11 prospect overall regardless of position hosted Clemson coaches Dabo Swinney, Ben Boulware and Mickey Conn at his school last week.

Then he spoke with Tigerillustrated.com.

