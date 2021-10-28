5-star Manning headlines huge recruiting weekend
Clemson's Nov. 13 game against UConn is billed as the program's big recruiting weekend because it features the large gathering of official visitors pertinent to this signing class.
That's a significant weekend for a variety reasons, yes.
But the case could be made that Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game against Florida State represents the most important in-season recruiting weekend the Tigers will have this fall.
The Tigers have their foundational pieces in place for the 2022 haul.
Those stones are in the process of being laid for the 2023s, and Clemson is set to host more than a half-dozen coveted targets at the top of its board.
The headliner, as everyone knows, is New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman five-star quarterback Arch Manning.
