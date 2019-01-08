THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson All-American defensive end Clelin Ferrell grabbed the mic in last night's trophy ceremony from ESPN host Rece Davis’ hands and didn’t release his grip until finished.

But it may as well have been a mic drop.

“For any recruits out there, if you wanna come to a program where you got to worry about your coach … all up in the locker room … dancing … come to Death Valley," Ferrell screamed, rifting off rapper Suge Knight’s infamous diss before Ferrell was even born.