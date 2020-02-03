5-star Recipe
CLEMSON | Byron Cowart wasn't just the top defensive lineman in the 2015 signing class; he was the top player, period.
Cowart didn't do much of anything at Auburn. He transferred to Maryland, was so-so as a senior in 2018 and will forever be known as a bust.
A kid from New England named Christian Wilkins was 20 spots down Rivals.com's overall list and would probably be No. 1 in the 2015 class upon a retroactive re-rank.
A year later, Joey Bosa was the No. 7 defensive lineman in the 2016 class. In 2017, Florida State's Josh Kaindoh was the No. 2 defensive lineman according to Rivals -- ahead of Chase Young, who was Rivals' fourth-ranked defensive lineman.
So even in the category of supposedly can't-miss 5-star prospects, there can still be a bit of a crap-shoot element to it.
But the more studs you stockpile on the defensive front, the better your chances of competing for national titles.
