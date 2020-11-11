TigerIllustrated - 5-star Update

A few weeks ago, the thought of Trenton Simpson starting at Notre Dame and playing 75 snaps would've been enough to send Brent Venables into manic state.

Heck, the notion probably would've sent Simpson himself into a tizzy.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

You can say that Simpson is not ideally suited to a starting role right now without it being a knock at all on Simpson.