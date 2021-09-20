**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

From a recruiting standpoint, Clemson picked an opportune time to pitch its third straight game without an offense touchdown allowed.

Saturday's visitor guest list was headlined by Pickerington (Ohio) Central junior five-star safety Alex "Sonny" Styles, who flew in with his parents to check out the school for the first time.