GIVE A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION TO TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Let's just cut to the chase.

It's hard for us to imagine Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney standing pat with his defensive staff after Saturday's embarrassing display in Austin as the final, lasting image of the 2024 season.

A CLEMSON DEFENSE UNFIT FOR THE MOMENT (For subscribers-only)

TODAY: UP TO 40% OFF on a ton of Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

(Checkout code: 25VISIBLE)