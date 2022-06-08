Last season, Marcus Tate became the rare offensive lineman who plays extensively in his first year of college football.

A big factor was, of course, major attrition that led to him starting at left guard against Georgia in his first college game.

But talent was also a factor, as Tate was better than other options who had been here longer.

With that as the backdrop, what to expect of two highly regarded freshman linemen who are going through their first offseasons with the program?

We take a closer look at Blake Miller and Collin Sadler through the recent words of players and coaches.