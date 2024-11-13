BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson has won by 10 and lost by 12 over the last two weeks, and the most obvious culprits in the uneven play have been the defense (Louisville), the quarterback (too inconsistent in both games), the field-goal unit (no explanation necessary), and probably the offensive play-caller (he always gets blamed when the offense sputters).

The injury-ravaged defense responded beautifully to a really bad week, shutting down a Virginia Tech offense whose top two quarterbacks and top two running backs were limited with injuries.

The field-goal thing is to be determined, and has multiple variables given that Nolan Hauser's blocked kick in Blacksburg was low.

But we believe there's one position group that's maybe not gotten enough scrutiny over the past two weeks, and one that simply has to perform better for Clemson's offense to get back to the ways it was used to during a six-game winning streak.

It's the receivers. The group you didn't think a lot of after the first game, and then you thought quite a lot of during the aforementioned winning streak, but are now wondering about again after the last 120 minutes of football.

A CLOSER LOOK AT CLEMSON's RECEIVING CORPS (For subscribers-only)

