Clemson kicks off pursuit of pipeline instate prospect

Clemson has kicked off involvement with a stock-rising junior from a friendly high school program in Dorman's ...

 • Paul Strelow
Why we're giving more weight to Clemson's second open date

Late on the night of Sept. 7, it felt like Clemson's first open date of the season was coming too soon. And ...

 • Larry Williams
Tuesday Insider

Our Tuesday update on top 15 recruit (QB) Jared Curtis, details on another in-state prospect and weekend visitor and...

 • Paul Strelow
Monday Night: Swinney on open date week, defense, penalties, Deshaun Watson

Monday evening Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media on his weekly teleconference...

 • Tigerillustrated.com
Instate late-bloomer details Clemson interest, connections

We just caught up with fast-rising Irmo linebacker Josh Smith who was in Clemson over the weekend. The Tigers are...

 • Paul Strelow

Clemson kicks off pursuit of pipeline instate prospect

Clemson has kicked off involvement with a stock-rising junior from a friendly high school program in Dorman's ...

 • Paul Strelow
Why we're giving more weight to Clemson's second open date

Late on the night of Sept. 7, it felt like Clemson's first open date of the season was coming too soon. And ...

 • Larry Williams
Tuesday Insider

Our Tuesday update on top 15 recruit (QB) Jared Curtis, details on another in-state prospect and weekend visitor and...

 • Paul Strelow
Published Oct 25, 2024
A closer look at Clemson's running game formula
Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- In the opener against Georgia, backup running backs Keith Adams and Jay Haynes combined for five snaps and two carries for 5 yards.

Starter Phil Mafah played 50 snaps and had 16 carries for 59 yards.

In the aftermath, a college football person (not affiliated with Clemson) observed to us:

"That must mean they don't have much confidence in the guys behind Mafah."

We're not relaying that anecdote to create any sense of alarm because there shouldn't be at this point.

Yet as we try to wrap our arms around the big picture for this season -- and, of course, Clemson's all-consuming aspiration to get back to the elite level of college football -- the situation at running back surely is worthy of being discussed here amid an open date.

