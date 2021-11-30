 TigerIllustrated - A greater appreciation for Venables
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-30 10:52:30 -0600') }} football Edit

A greater appreciation for Venables

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

Does Oklahoma now have a greater appreciation for the type of defense Brent Venables produced for most of his time in Norman, and almost all of the last eight years at Clemson?

They certainly should.

A GREATER APPRECIATION FOR VENABLES

-----------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: RIVALS2021

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}