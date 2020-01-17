News More News
A.J. Terrell headed to the NFL

Clemson junior cornerback A.J. Terrell is off to the NFL, as expected.

The former 5-star recruit out of Atlanta (Ga.) announced his intentions to declare for the draft Friday evening.

Terrell, a first-team All-ACC pick in 2019, was billed the nation's No. 2 cornerback recruit by Rivals.com in 2017.

