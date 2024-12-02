CYBER MONDAY SUBSCRIPTION SALE!
Some folks have already chiseled the definition of Clemson's season in stone based on what happened over those three hours Saturday in Death Valley.
To them it's a failure regardless of what happens from this point.
But there's still a lot that could happen from this point.
Because Clemson has a game in five days, and it's for the ACC Championship and a spot in the 12-team playoff.
A LOT CAN HAPPEN FROM THIS POINT FORWARD