A lot of talent set to flood Clemson this weekend
Clemson’s second junior day was sneakily fruitful last year, and the Tigers will hope it yields comparable returns with the cast slated to be on campus Saturday.
There doesn’t figure to be the volume of top-shelf talent that the January elite junior day attracted.
But there will be at least a half-dozen targets who factor prominently on their board.
It stands to be most significant for WRU, as a trio of credible targets are expected on hand.
The headliner is Catawissa (Penn.) Southern Columbia five-star Julian Fleming.
