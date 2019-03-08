Ticker
A lot of talent set to flood Clemson this weekend

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson’s second junior day was sneakily fruitful last year, and the Tigers will hope it yields comparable returns with the cast slated to be on campus Saturday.

There doesn’t figure to be the volume of top-shelf talent that the January elite junior day attracted.

But there will be at least a half-dozen targets who factor prominently on their board.

Zzcagi8wlvc0lntscjqr
Julian Fleming is one of over a half-dozen five-star prospects to have visited Clemson since it won its third national championship in January.
Rivals.com

It stands to be most significant for WRU, as a trio of credible targets are expected on hand.

The headliner is Catawissa (Penn.) Southern Columbia five-star Julian Fleming.

