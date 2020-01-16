CLEMSON | Upon arriving at our flight gate to return home Wednesday, we crossed paths with Austin Bryant – one of the famed four “Power Rangers” and former Clemson defensive linemen who convened for the national championship in New Orleans.

We had covered Bryant tracing back to before Clemson even got in the picture with his recruitment, so our exchange was more conversation than a professional interview.

But during our brief chat, we asked Bryant the biggest change he experienced in going to the NFL; he was a fourth-round pick of the Detroit Lions last April.

Bryant didn’t hesitate. The camaraderie you have with teammates and coaches is different, he said.