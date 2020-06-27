To think that two years ago, Clemson and Florida State both had their eyes on the same two quarterbacks in the 2018 cycle: Taisun Phommachanh and fellow four-star Sam Howell.

Howell liked Clemson, but the presence of Trevor Lawrence was a deterrent equivalent to what the Tigers experienced trying to court a quarterback after D.J. Uiagalelei.

So FSU put all its eggs in the Howell basket and attracted him through his relationship with offensive coordinator Walt Bell.