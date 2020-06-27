The upside of Phommachanh
To think that two years ago, Clemson and Florida State both had their eyes on the same two quarterbacks in the 2018 cycle: Taisun Phommachanh and fellow four-star Sam Howell.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Howell liked Clemson, but the presence of Trevor Lawrence was a deterrent equivalent to what the Tigers experienced trying to court a quarterback after D.J. Uiagalelei.
So FSU put all its eggs in the Howell basket and attracted him through his relationship with offensive coordinator Walt Bell.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news