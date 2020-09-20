CLEMSON | Normally, a question from the media about anything beyond the next game is a mortal sin.

Coaches, and particularly the head coach at Clemson, usually recoil at any talk that detracts from the task directly in front of them. It might sound hokey to hear "the next game is the biggest game of the year" every single week, but the truth is such a mindset has served Dabo Swinney's program well.

A media member departed from the script yesterday, asking Brent Venables what he thought of the next two challenges on the schedule beyond the open date (that would be Virginia and Miami).