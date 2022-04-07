A lot to look forward to
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE
----------------------------------------------
CLEMSON -- The most interesting part of 2022 spring practice is that it predates what could be the most interesting 2022 August camp of Dabo Swinney's tenure.
After a pronounced dip and major staff upheaval, we looked forward to spring as when we would start finding real answers to a lot of questions.
And most of those questions center on an offense that needs to be a lot better.
But as Swinney reminded yesterday after the final practice of spring, it's hard to make real conclusions when your list of absences is ... really long.
Kyle Richardson, going through his first paces as the passing-game coordinator and tight ends coach, said what the passing game needs most is confidence.
The past month-plus has not been nearly sufficient to supply that infusion. DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik have been battling, yes, but it's kind of hard to get a good read with so many skill players out at receiver, tight end and running back.
"It's hard to be confident when your best players aren't out there," Swinney said. "It is what it is. We haven't forgotten how to throw and catch around here, but we had to grow through some tough challenges last year. ... Hopefully when we get back going in August, we'll get back to being a complete team and we'll have a chance to have all the confidence we need in every area that we need."
Swinney said this is the thinnest he can remember his roster ever being during the spring, which makes us think back to the initial question we had of him the day spring practice started and he announced a lengthy list of absences, mostly from surgeries undergone after the season.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news