A lot to look forward to

CLEMSON -- The most interesting part of 2022 spring practice is that it predates what could be the most interesting 2022 August camp of Dabo Swinney's tenure.

After a pronounced dip and major staff upheaval, we looked forward to spring as when we would start finding real answers to a lot of questions.

And most of those questions center on an offense that needs to be a lot better.

But as Swinney reminded yesterday after the final practice of spring, it's hard to make real conclusions when your list of absences is ... really long.