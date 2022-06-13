CLEMSON -- Coming out of spring practice, a contact close to the team told us Phil Mafah might have been the team's best receiver.

Mafah, of course, is a running back.

So while that observation certainly invites some concern about the receiver position, it also invites some gushing over the possibilities with Mafah.

He's done enough already for his position coach, C.J. Spiller, to give him a nickname (Mafah Man).