BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Based on what's unfolded elsewhere in college football, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks like a very smart man for getting his defensive coordinator change done relatively early back in January.

Because well before Ohio State found its groove and was rocking and rolling its way to its first national title since 2014, Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles seemed to have decided he wanted out after three seasons working for Ryan Day.

He, or his representation, let it be known that he was open to talk about other jobs.

Including Oklahoma and Clemson.

A MATCH MADE IN ALL-IN HEAVEN (For subscribers-only)