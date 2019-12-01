A new chapter in the CFP era
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
On Friday's bus ride to Columbia, Clemson's coaches and players were able to get a preview of the team they'll be facing in the ACC championship game.
On Saturday evening's joyous return to Clemson, the Tigers were able to see who they won't be facing in the College Football Playoff.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news