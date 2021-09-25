A new low for Clemson

It's been no secret for some time now that this offense is a work in progress as it grows guys up at all position groups. If the opener against Georgia severely undercut the notion that the offense was ready for primetime, then two touchdowns last week against Georgia Tech demolished the idea. So everyone went into this game at N.C. State knowing full well that it's about baby steps for this offense. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! But Saturday told us those steps are going backward. There's simply no other conclusion after it takes overtime for a group to crack 20 points and 200 yards of offense. Clemson's two touchdown drives in regulation consumed 160 yards and just 12 plays. Otherwise, the Tigers totaled 49 yards on 28 plays before overtime. Incredible.

Clemson players walk off the field Saturday night in Carter-Finley Stadium after dropping a double overtime decision to N.C. State. (AP)

But still not shocking. Or at least it shouldn't be for anyone who's watched this offense dating back to the first scrimmage of August camp when it looked -- well, about how it's looked in three games against FBS competition while totaling 31 points in regulation. Thirty-one points in 12 quarters of football. And to think we were all wondering what was wrong with the offense last year in the Sugar Bowl when they put up 28 against Ohio State. What's unfolded so far in 2021 has shown us nothing should be taken for granted. Not competent offense. Not conference titles. Certainly not trips to the College Football Playoff. We can also add healthy players to that after Clemson's list of wounded figureheads reached almost sadistic lengths. It was big when Tyler Davis suffered a torn bicep last week, putting him on the shelf for two months. Saturday, three more important players suffered potentially major injuries: Will Shipley, James Skalski and Bryan Bresee. Shipley had to be helped to the locker room after DJ Uiagalelei crashed into his left leg late in the game, causing a knee injury. Skalski had been dealing with a shoulder injury and couldn't go any longer after dinging it in the first quarter. Bresee had also been playing through a shoulder injury, but now came a knee injury that knocked him out of the game. It does seem like everything that can go against this team is going against it, but that wasn't totally accurate Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Tigers did benefit from three missed field goals by Christopher Dunn, including one from 39 yards that would've won the game in regulation.