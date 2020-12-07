TigerIllustrated - A new season

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Last week at Ohio State, two storms of speculation swirled.

Would the Buckeyes be able to play their scheduled game at Michigan State?

And if they did, would Justin Fields be available?

COVID had ripped through the team and already caused the cancellation of the previous week's game against Illinois. And even when Ohio State pressed forward with plans to travel to East Lansing, everyone knew Ryan Day and others wouldn't be available because of the outbreak.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Would the "others" include Fields, the elite distributor who makes it all go? Ohio State's official social-media feed provided the answer on Friday, showing Fields boarding the flight to Michigan State.

Thus, Buckeye Nation exhaled. It was so 2020.

This is just stuff that seems routine by now, here in December. But starting with conference championship Saturday 12 days from now, the stakes grow higher and the availability of key players (not to mention coaches) that much more crucial.