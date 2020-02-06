CLEMSON | The following is approval of contractual changes for Clemson football assistant coaches and administration personnel following this morning's Board of Trustees meeting in Clemson:

Brent Venables, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2025

Mike Reed, Assistant Coach/Cornerbacks

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $495,000 to $540,000

Mickey Conn, Assistant Coach/Safeties

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $400,000 to $515,000

Todd Bates, Assistant Coach/Defensive Linemen/Recruiting Coordinator

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $375,000 to $515,000

Lemanski Hall, Assistant Coach/Defensive Ends

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $350,000 to $500,000

Tony Elliott, Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2023

Total compensation increase: $1,000,000 to $1,600,000

Robbie Caldwell, Assistant Coach/Offensive Linemen

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $570,000 to $640,000

Danny Pearman, Assistant Head Coach

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $505,000 to $545,000

Brandon Streeter, Assistant Coach/Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $500,000 to $590,000

Tyler Grisham, Assistant Coach/Wide Receivers

Term: 2 years through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $93,860 to $300,000

Joey Batson, Director of Football Strength & Conditioning

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2023

Woodrow McCorvey, Associate Athletics Director-Football Administration

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $350,000 to $380,000

Thad Turnipseed, Director of Recruiting Operations & External Affairs

Term: Add 2 years through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $230,000 to $250,000

Mike Dooley, Director of Football Operations & Player Personnel

Term: Add 2 years through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $225,000 to $250,000

Jeff Davis, Director of Player Relations & External Affairs

Term: Add 2 years through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $220,000 to $250,000

Kyle Richardson, Director of Player Development

Term: 2 years through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $113,166 to $210,000

Jordan Sorrells, Director of Recruiting Operations

Term: Add 2 years through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $130,000 to $210,000

