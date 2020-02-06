A rundown of Clemson coaching staff raises
CLEMSON | The following is approval of contractual changes for Clemson football assistant coaches and administration personnel following this morning's Board of Trustees meeting in Clemson:
Brent Venables, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2025
Mike Reed, Assistant Coach/Cornerbacks
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $495,000 to $540,000
Mickey Conn, Assistant Coach/Safeties
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $400,000 to $515,000
Todd Bates, Assistant Coach/Defensive Linemen/Recruiting Coordinator
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $375,000 to $515,000
Lemanski Hall, Assistant Coach/Defensive Ends
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $350,000 to $500,000
Tony Elliott, Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2023
Total compensation increase: $1,000,000 to $1,600,000
Robbie Caldwell, Assistant Coach/Offensive Linemen
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $570,000 to $640,000
Danny Pearman, Assistant Head Coach
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $505,000 to $545,000
Brandon Streeter, Assistant Coach/Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $500,000 to $590,000
Tyler Grisham, Assistant Coach/Wide Receivers
Term: 2 years through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $93,860 to $300,000
Joey Batson, Director of Football Strength & Conditioning
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2023
Woodrow McCorvey, Associate Athletics Director-Football Administration
Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $350,000 to $380,000
Thad Turnipseed, Director of Recruiting Operations & External Affairs
Term: Add 2 years through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $230,000 to $250,000
Mike Dooley, Director of Football Operations & Player Personnel
Term: Add 2 years through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $225,000 to $250,000
Jeff Davis, Director of Player Relations & External Affairs
Term: Add 2 years through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $220,000 to $250,000
Kyle Richardson, Director of Player Development
Term: 2 years through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $113,166 to $210,000
Jordan Sorrells, Director of Recruiting Operations
Term: Add 2 years through 1/31/2022
Total compensation increase: $130,000 to $210,000
