TigerIllustrated - A sign of progress

CLEMSON -- On the surface, the story of the 2021 signing class looks like more of the same for the ACC.

As in, Clemson doing normal Clemson things and the rest of the ACC doing normal rest-of-the-ACC things.

According to Rivals.com Clemson nabbed seven of the Top 100 players nationally.

The rest of the ACC combined for eight Top 100 players.