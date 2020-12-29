TigerIllustrated - A true rivalry

CLEMSON -- Maybe we can now put an end to this national investigation of why Dabo Swinney ranked Ohio State No. 11 on his most recent coaches' poll ballot.

Maybe he put the Buckeyes that far down because they're so bad at protecting their signals.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

We jest.

Yesterday's barb toward Brent Venables by Ryan Day brought predictable ridicule from Clemson fans who are a bit tired of almost everything they've heard out of Columbus for the past year.