TigerIllustrated - A window into the process

There are many phrases and acronyms coined by Dabo Swinney and the football program that sort of run together and sound like cliches after a while.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The past four days have shown that they're more than just words to be uttered and then discarded.

Because when you spend two weeks pouring yourself into a game and then find that game taken away from you, primal urges take over.

Chief among those urges is rage, and the chief executive officer has displayed such in full color both during a Sunday-evening press conference, and then on his radio show Monday night.