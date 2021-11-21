About next weekend ...

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE !

There have been so many points this season when it was hard and even impossible to envision this offense being able to lean on its offensive line to take over a game.

One of those points just happened to be eight days ago when the guys up front found themselves getting pushed around by Connecticut.

So yes, you might say our early read on this trip to Columbia is it provides an opportunity for quite the turnabout on the season-long topic of the guys blocking and the guys running behind them.

To be fair, a lot of Clemson's resounding success on the ground against Wake Forest was attributed to the high-level talent of Will Shipley and Kobe Pace. Those are two relentless runners who aren't going to go down often on first contact.