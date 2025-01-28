About the big January reveal ...

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Last night the ACC announced its 2025 football schedule, and of course it drew a lot of attention.

But that wasn't the big late-January reveal that's been on everyone's minds for some time now.

Saturday is the deadline for ESPN to exercise its option on its deal with the ACC past 2027 (the ACC's schools are signed up through 2036).

Of course extensive discussions are taking place regarding how more profile and revenue can be generated, and of course that then gets into the two schools who have recently been in court with the ACC - Clemson and Florida State.

