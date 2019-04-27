Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

I get that there are some uneasy feelings in some corners when a football coach is making more than $9 million a year.

I get that the more extravagantly the coaches are paid, the more it makes the case for the unpaid labor force getting a piece of it too.

But these are the current parameters. The loads of money made from football goes mostly to coaches and lavish facilities.