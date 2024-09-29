CLEMSON -- Late last September, Clemson was a few days from playing host to Florida State and it was considered a major chore because the Tigers weren't particularly good and the Seminoles seemed really good.

The popular context was that it was a portal-referendum game: Mike Norvell as the portal king vs. Dabo Swinney as the king of portal abstinence.

"If we win this game," someone close to Swinney told us at the time, "he might stand up on a table after and announce that he's never taking a portal player again."

Obviously that wouldn't have happened.

But also obviously: A Clemson upset of the Noles came damned close to happening that afternoon at Death Valley.