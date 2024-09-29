PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUQzSzRSTVM5MFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

About the portal referendum ...

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- Late last September, Clemson was a few days from playing host to Florida State and it was considered a major chore because the Tigers weren't particularly good and the Seminoles seemed really good.

The popular context was that it was a portal-referendum game: Mike Norvell as the portal king vs. Dabo Swinney as the king of portal abstinence.

"If we win this game," someone close to Swinney told us at the time, "he might stand up on a table after and announce that he's never taking a portal player again."

GIVE A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION TO TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Obviously that wouldn't have happened.

But also obviously: A Clemson upset of the Noles came damned close to happening that afternoon at Death Valley.

Through four games true freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco leads Clemson in reception yardage (238).
Through four games true freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco leads Clemson in reception yardage (238). (AP)

FSU escaped, barely. But the portal-referendum victor wasn't barely crowned in the conversation that followed.

From Jordan Travis to Keon Coleman to others, some of the biggest plays that day were made by transfers. So it was natural and even fair to make that a central part of the story.

But -- and we have said this time and again -- the story is not binary based on one game.

The story is still evolving.

A year later the two ACC rivals (and lawsuit brethren) meet again, and one model has devolved.

Florida State is an absolute mess. The Seminoles are 1-4 after yesterday's 42-16 shellacking at SMU, and the scariest part is staring Norvell and everyone else down there right between the eyes:

They haven't yet played anyone that's really good.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwODUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NsZW1zb24ucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2Fib3V0LXRoZS1wb3J0YWwtcmVmZXJlbmR1bS0iLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmNsZW1z b24ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZhYm91dC10aGUtcG9ydGFsLXJlZmVy ZW5kdW0tJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwODUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK