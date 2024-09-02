BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It's fair to say Clemson held up well physically at times against Georgia on Saturday. Fair to say that's a positive.

But the question we asked Dabo Swinney last night was about overall talent compared to Georgia's, and Swinney didn't go there.

Probably for good reason.

It's a long season, and maybe by the end of it Clemson will make a case that it's indeed in the conversation for Top 5 talent.

But for now, that case seems as fragile as Swinney's team once again seemed to be on the field in Atlanta.

ABOUT THE TALENT GAP BETWEEN CLEMSON AND UGA (For subscribers-only)

