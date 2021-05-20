The story of realignment hysteria that owned our summers and our psyches is about a decade old, but will never get old.

The dominance of the SEC, coupled with age-old bitterness toward a supposedly basketball-centric ACC, led quite a few Clemson fans to conclude that the best chance of survival rested in joining Florida State, West Virginia and perhaps others in bolting for the Big 12.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Dabo Swinney was hot about this idea, saying it was ridiculous. Cooler administrative heads prevailed upon further thorough review, and Clemson concluded that anything and everything desired would be available if it remained in the ACC and dominated it.

With Jim Phillips taking over as commissioner after John Swofford's long and successful reign, it feels appropriate and maybe even necessary to take a few steps back and evaluate the big picture.