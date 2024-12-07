ACC Champion Clemson punches ticket to College Football Playoff

AVAILABLE NOW HERE: Clemson 2024 ACC Champions gear at The Tiger Fan Shop!

With 16 seconds left the score was tied and it didn't feel like the offense was going to do it in overtime. It didn't feel like the defense was going to do it, either. That left one remaining segment to come to the rescue ... when no one thought they were capable of coming to the rescue. Clemson's special teams have been far from special this year, but they are the reason the Tigers are in the playoff with a chance to make this crazy 2024 season a special one.

Clemson true freshman kicker Nolan Hauser (#81) converted a last-second 56-yard field goal Saturday to give the Tigers an ACC Championship and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff. (Photo by Getty Images)

Of all the mistakes SMU made Saturday night in the ACC Championship game, kicking it to Adam Randall ended up being the final and fatal one. Randall, unheard of for much of this season, took the ball at the 4 and made a determined return to the Clemson 45 with nine seconds on the clock. A Cade Klubnik throw to Antonio Williams underneath soft coverage put it at the Mustangs' 38 with three seconds to go. All the Tigers had to do was protect -- much easier said than done this year -- and there was a chance for a freshman from Charlotte to get the 56-yard attempt through the uprights. The ESPN microphones caught Dabo Swinney beforehand shouting something that sounded like: "Hey! Hauser! Knock this bitch through!" Hauser would be Nolan Hauser (pronounced HOO-zer). A week earlier, Hauser was ready to send the South Carolina game into overtime but it didn't happen because of a tipped-ball interception from a poor decision by Klubnik. And earlier in this game he pushed one right when protection breakdowns probably would've resulted in a block had he sent it straight (but he did make a 44-yarder later). No, this 34-31 triumph wasn't the way Clemson would've drawn it up -- particularly after taking a 17-point lead into the fourth quarter and then looking to overtime with dread after Kevin Jennings found Roderick Daniels for a toe-tapping touchdown with 16 seconds on the clock. But the Tigers are ACC champs for the eighth time in 10 years. The Tigers are headed to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020. And if they back-doored into this game thanks to a Syracuse upset of Miami last week, then maybe it's only fitting for them to seal it in a most unconventional fashion imaginable. A few days ago Swinney articulated an aspiration of Clemson becoming the first three-loss national champion. He even said he'd invite Syracuse coach Fran Brown to ride shotgun in the national championship parade. In the second half Saturday the Tigers didn't exactly inspire confidence that they're poised to make a run to play for it all.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney now owns nine Atlantic Coast Conference championships. (Photo by AP)

But then again, not a lot of people thought they'd even be in this position back in early November after they were trounced at home by Louisville. Or even seven days before, when they spent about three hours thinking their ACC championship and playoff hopes were down the tubes after a debilitating 17-14 defeat to the Gamecocks. Nine years ago, after Clemson beat North Carolina for the 2015 ACC title the Tigers had a pizza party at Death Valley the next day as tens of thousands of fans watched the CFP selection show in wonder. Probably too late to schedule something like that for Sunday. But maybe Swinney can fly Brown in to deliver some pizzas to the team's private viewing party. Hauser's rocket of a field goal was the longest in ACC championship game history. And it was worth at least $4 million to Clemson -- $8 million if the Tigers earn a first-round bye. The Tigers earned their 10th win for the 13th time in the last 14 years, and Swinney claimed his ninth ACC championship since winning his first one in 2011. Clemson was outgained 458-326, and SMU rushed for 154 yards to just 64 for the Tigers. The Mustangs had a 28-18 advantage in first downs, but two turnovers and six penalties for 65 yards ended up playing a large role in them falling into a 24-7 hole. Clemson didn't commit one penalty on the night. Nor a turnover. Jennings threw for 304 yards on a 31-of-50 clip with three touchdowns and an interception. He also lost a fumble on the Mustangs' first possession of the night after TJ Parker jarred the ball loose, and the Tigers made them pay by reaching the end zone. Klubnik threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns on a 24-of-41 clip. Bryant Wesco had eight catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Clemson had punted five times in the second half as SMU stormed back. With the game seemingly destined for overtime, the demons from the week before started to creep in. How were the Tigers going to stop Jennings?

Clemson senior linebacker Barrett Carter holds up a sign at Bank of America Stadium late Saturday night moments after the Tigers won their 22nd conference title. (Photo by AP)